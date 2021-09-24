Microsoft offers Windows 11 Build 22000.194 to Insiders in Release Preview Channel

Microsoft is offering Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22000.194 as an optional update to Windows Insider on an eligible PC in the Release Preview Channel. This build was released last week to the Beta Channel and commercial PCs in the Release Preview Channel.

Hello #WindowsInsiders, we are making Build 22000.194 available as an optional update for any eligible PC in the Release Preview Channel. We have also made the ISOs available for Build 22000.194, Details in this blog post: https://t.co/O7u6zWRVNh ^BLB — Windows Insider (@windowsinsider) September 23, 2021

The Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22000.194 includes updates for several apps including Snipping Tool, Calculator, and Clock with Focus Sessions. This build also includes a number of fixes and known issues.

Fixes

Addressed an issue where if you enable then disable a contrast theme, it would lead to artifacts in title bars, in some cases making the minimize/maximize/close buttons hard to see and use.

Fixed a crash with certain connected devices that could result in not being able to use Bluetooth.

Mitigated an issue that was resulting in subtitles not appearing when expected in certain apps, particularly Japanese language subtitles.

Fixed an issue that was causing certain PCs to bugcheck during modern standby.

Mitigated an issue when typing with certain 3rd party IMEs into the search box in Settings that could result in the candidate window being rendered elsewhere on-screen (not attached to the search box) and/or characters inserted into the search box not displaying.

We fixed an issue that causes PowerShell to create an infinite number of child directories. This issue occurs when you use the PowerShell Move - Item command to move a directory to one of its children. As a result, the volume fills up and the system stops responding.

Item command to move a directory to one of its children. As a result, the volume fills up and the system stops responding. This build includes a change that aligns the enforcement of the Windows 11 system requirements on Virtual Machines (VMs) to be the same as it is for physical PCs. Previously created VMs running Insider Preview builds may not update to the latest preview builds. In Hyper-V, VMs need to be created as a Generation 2 VM. Running Windows 11 in VMs in other virtualization products from vendors such as VMware and Oracle will continue to work as long as the hardware requirements are met.

Additionally, the ISOs for Build 22000.194 are now available to download.