Explore the Unexpected. BMW Motorrad India Announces Third Edition of the Indian National Qualifier for International GS Trophy 2022.

Business Wire India • Registrations for the Indian National Qualifier open for all BMW GS motorcycles owners in India.

• Female BMW GS Riders stand a chance to qualify for International GS Trophy Finals.

• 'Team India' to compete at BMW Motorrad International GS Trophy 2022 in Albania.

• 22 international teams and, for the first time, 6 international women's teams will be selected in the coming months.

#SpiritofGS #GSTrophy The Indian National Qualifier rounds for BMW Motorrad International GS Trophy 2022 will be hosted across Mumbai, Delhi, Bangalore, and Bhubaneshwar. The winners of the qualifier rounds will compete at National Finals for the 'Team India' position. Registration for the Indian National Qualifier is open to all male and female BMW GS Motorcycle owners in India.

Three winners of the Indian National Qualifier will proudly represent the country at BMW Motorrad International GS Trophy 2022 to be held in Albania. The winning team will be fully equipped by BMW Motorrad for the adventure ahead, flown to Albania, and presented with a personal BMW GS motorcycle for each rider for the duration of the event.

Mr. Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India said, "The GS Trophy is a perfect ode to the 'Spirit of GS' and we are delighted to offer pure adventure in the form of the third edition of the GS Trophy qualifiers for all our GS customers in India. Filled with intense challenges, riding prowess, and team spirit the GS Trophy is a unique experience for all adventure seekers." The Indian National Qualifier is held every two years and typically replicates the challenges of the International GS Trophy. It is a multi-day competition with riders scoring points and leading to a final where top scorers compete for the three-team positions.

About the GS Trophy The event is not a race but a team competition, pitching the GS-riding international contingent against each other in a series of challenges – and not all involve riding. With the competitors camped nightly in a bivouac, the event also fosters a sense of brotherhood, sisterhood – and camaraderie. The successful team will be respectful of their environment, sympathetic to their machinery, and understanding of team-mates.

''Explore the unexpected'' is the motto of the eighth edition of the BMW Motorrad International GS Trophy, which will take place in late summer 2022. Albania is considered an insider tip for off-road touring and is incredibly rich in flora, fauna, and culture. The best Enduro riders in the world can look forward to discovering this as yet quite unknown beauty on their GS bikes, in numerous special stages, and experience the #SpiritOfGS up close.

The winning team from India will compete against teams from Brazil, China, France Germany, Japan, Latin America, Mexico, Netherlands, Russia, South Africa, South East Asia, South Korea, United Kingdom, USA.

Internet: www.bmw-motorrad.in Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/BMWMotorradIN/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/BMWMotorrad_IN YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCCz9St6Kvq2uk-BbaWV15mA Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/bmwmotorrad_IN #MakeLifeARide #BMWMotorrad To View the Image, Click on the Link Below: BMW Motorrad International GS Trophy PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)