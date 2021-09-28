Moneycontrol and CNBC-TV18 Announce New HorAlzon Summit to See How Technology Can Emerge as an Enabler in Social Good

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India – Business Wire India • The two-day long summit will host a mix of panels, keynotes, master classes, and fireside chats in a 3D virtual conference format • It will bring together eminent AI, IoT, Machine Learning, Cloud experts to explore ways in which new technology can help businesses become agile, foster innovation, and scale-up The pandemic accelerated the adoption of advanced technologies by organizations, businesses, and industries at an unprecedented rate. The year 2021 demands a digital-first approach especially while navigating the VUCA (Volatility, Uncertainty, Complexity and Ambiguity) world. Hence, it becomes imperative to focus on the future and how modern tech can help businesses become agile, foster innovation and scale-up. With this objective in mind, Network18’s biggest business and financial platforms, Moneycontrol and CNBC-TV18 have come together to host ‘New HorAlzon’, a two-day virtual technology summit. The two-day summit, presented by GE, will be held from 6th to 7th October at 2 pm onwards and bring together eminent experts and businesses in AI, IoT, Machine Learning, and Cloud industry.

The initiative will witness the combined editorial prowess of both the platforms, as industry revered anchors and journalists Chandra R Srikanth, Karunya Rao, Anu Sharma, Mugdha Variyar, Reema Tendulkar & Ekta Batra will moderate the panel discussions at the summit. Adding immense value and perspective, these virtual sessions invited experts including Dr. Ashutosh Raghuvanshi, MD & CEO, Fortis Healthcare, Praveer Sinha, MD & CEO, Tata Power, Amit Phadnis, Chief Digital Officer, GE Healthcare, Danielle Merfeld, VP & CTO, GE Renewable Energy, Shravan Subramanyam, President & CEO, GE Healthcare India & South Asia and MD, Wipro GE Healthcare, Gaël Méheust, CEO CFM who will share their insights and experiences of their respective industry.

The event will present an enriching mix of panel discussions, keynotes, master classes and fireside chats in an innovative and interactive 3D virtual conference format. The panels include Cost, quality & access- decoding the iron triangle of healthcare; AI techniques making precision medicine a reality; Sustainable aviation: Is India prepared for it?; Meeting India’s climate goals with decarbonisation technology; How Industries are working towards climate goals; Need for tough measures for cybersecurity.

Meanwhile, Mahesh Palashikar, President, GE South Asia will be the opening keynote speaker, Paritosh Dhawale, SVP & GM, GE Edison Platforms will focus on the case study of Building Healthcare Platform for the World. Lastly, Mike Bowman, CTO – Hybrids, GE Renewable Energy will conduct a masterclass on Wind Solar Hybrid Solutions.

As a run up to the summit, two special roundtable discussions were also held where GE’s top leadership- Colin Parris, Senior Vice-President, and Chief Technology Officer, GE Digital and Alok Nanda, CEO, GE India Technology Centre & CTO, GE Asia- along with other panelists shed light on how AI can assist industries in managing assets, predictive maintenance and how we can drive technology and innovation forwards.

Talking on the same, S. Shivakumar, COO – Branded Content, Network18 said, “We are constantly innovating our offerings and organizing events/summits that adds value to our brand proposition. All our initiatives are centered on avidly exploring avenues to connect technology with the social issues. We seek to chart the future roadmap for industries and businesses and draw an outline of the new-tech age we are heading towards! The aim of the AI summit is to pitch technology as an important catalyst for the growth of businesses and a better tomorrow.'' Attendees can register for the summit on the link: https://www.moneycontrol.com/msite/new-horaizon/thesummit/ To View the Image, Click on the Link Below: Moneycontrol and CNBC-TV18 Announce New HorAlzon Summit to See How Technology Can Emerge as an Enabler in Social Good Download PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)