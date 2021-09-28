Nokia Smart TVs with Android 11 and PureBook S14 laptop with Windows 11 launched in India

Flipkart on Tuesday announced the launch of Nokia Smart TVs powered by Android 11 and the Nokia PureBook S14 with Windows 11 out of the box. Both the products will go on sale from 3rd October 2021 during Flipkart Big Billion Days annual festive sale event.

The new range of Nokia Smart TVs come in multiple, Full HD, Ultra HD and QLED variants. The latest lineup features JBL speakers powered by Harman AudioEFX, 60W twin speakers, Dolby Atmos and other features.

The Nokia Smart TV QLED variant will be available in 50-inch and 55-inch sizes with prices starting at Rs 49,999. Key features of the new Nokia QLED TV range powered by Android 11 include:

Quantum dot technology with Active quantum dot filter

Dolby Vision + HDR10

102% NTSC color gamut

Gamma engine 2.2

On the other hand, Nokia Smart TVs with Sound by JBL will be available in 43-inch Full HD, 43-inch/50-inch/55-inch Ultra HD 4K variants, with the following key features:

Dolby Vision + HDR10

Gamma engine 2.2

Eye protect plus mode

Nokia said that its existing Smart TV range with Sound by Onkyo will be upgraded with the latest features such as the Android 11 OS, Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, Dual-band WiFi (5 GHz and 2.4 GHz) and Data saver.

Nokia PureBook S14

The Nokia PureBook S14 laptop is powered by an Intel Core i5 CPU with Iris Xe Integrated Graphics and comes with the Windows 11 OS pre-installed. It features a 14-inch FullHD IPS display with an 82% screen-to-body ratio and will be available in 8GB and 16GB DDR4 RAM variants, with prices starting at Rs. 56,990.

Other features onboard the laptop include Dolby Atmos, privacy switch, a fully-functional USB Type-C port, HDMI port, and a 3.0 USB Type-A port

Additionally, Flipkart announced the expansion of Nokia's audio product portfolio with four new products, including a first generation of Nokia Headsets with model "T4010" and three True Wireless Earphones with models T3030, T3010 and T3020.

The Nokia TWS headsets will be available on Flipkart next month with prices starting from Rs. 1,499.