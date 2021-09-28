Left Menu

Ajit Pawar launches mobile app to access citizen-centric facilities

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 28-09-2021 22:39 IST | Created: 28-09-2021 22:39 IST
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Tuesday launched a mobile application designed to provide all citizen-centric facilities at a single click to residents of Baramati town in Pune district.

Digital Baramati Umbrella App is a collection of software programmes for various needs, he said.

It has local governance, administration and citizen-centric mobile applications, including those relating to telemedicine, property management, QR-code based asset management, GIS tagging and grievance redressal system, Pawar said after its launch in Mumbai.

This application can also place demands with the Baramati Municipal Council and track them, he said.

It would reduce people's need to step out of their homes for government or administration-related works, said the NCP MLA from Baramati. PTI ND RSY RSY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

