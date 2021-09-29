Left Menu

Samsung demos improved Wi-Fi service in subways using 5G mmWave solution

Samsung's 5G mmWave Compact Macro helped boost Wi-Fi data speeds in the trial, reaching Wi-Fi downlink speeds of 1.8Gbps which the company claims is approximately 25 times faster than the current average speed of 71Mbps on Seoul's subway lines.

Seoul | Updated: 29-09-2021 09:19 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Korea Rep

Leveraging its advanced 5G mmWave solution, Samsung has demonstrated improved Wi-Fi service - approx. 25 times faster - in a fast-moving subway train in Seoul, the South Korean company said on Tuesday.

This trial took place in parts of Seoul Metro, covering five stations on the subway line, using a Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra.

"Our successful speed trial on public transportation proves the high potential of 5G mmWave, demonstrating its capability to complement existing wireless technologies, and boosting the performance of legacy networks, all while providing a foundation for future telecommunication services," said Seungil Kim, Vice President and Head of Korea Business, Networks Business at Samsung Electronics.

Samsung's 5G Compact Macro is a compact and lightweight solution that brings together a baseband unit, radio and antenna in a single form factor. It can support all frequencies within the mmWave spectrum and has high performance and low power consumption.

The solution is deployed in commercial 5G networks across the globe, including Japan, Korea, and the U.S. and is the first 5G product to be listed on the U.S. National Information Assurance Partnership (NIAP) Product Compliant List (PCL) and the Canadian Centre for Cyber Security's Certified Product List.

According to Samsung, the wide bandwidth of mmWave also enables exceptional mobile experience on smartphones and tablets in crowded, public settings such as sports stadiums and shopping malls.

