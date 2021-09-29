Microsoft rolls out redesigned Paint app for Windows 11 to Insiders

Microsoft is rolling out the redesigned Paint app for Windows 11 to all Windows Insiders in the Dev Channel. The app brings a completely updated design, with rounded corners, Mica, and more, that matches the new UI of Windows 11.

Heads up #WindowsInsiders in the Dev Channel! We're beginning to roll out the redesigned Paint app for Windows 11! Check out the blog post here from @dgrochocki: https://t.co/2qaYy5LpNC ^BLB — Windows Insider (@windowsinsider) September 28, 2021

Major changes in the redesigned Paint app include the newly simplified toolbar with updated icon designs, a rounded color palette, and a new set of drop-down menus for tools such as brushes, stroke size, and flip/rotate controls. The app also features a new text tool that lets you easily add text into your images. It can be accessed by clicking on the "A" icon in the toolbar.

Microsoft said that future updates to the Paint app will bring dark theme, a centered canvas, updated dialogs and other improvements.

"Look out for future updates to the Paint app where we plan to address your feedback with improvements including dark theme, a centered canvas, and updated dialogs which have yet to be updated with the app's new design," Dave Grochocki, Principal Program Manager Lead – Windows Inbox Apps wrote in a blog post.

The redesigned Paint app for Windows 11 was teased by Panos Panay, Microsoft's head of Windows and devices, back in August 2021.