Microsoft rolls out redesigned Paint app for Windows 11 to Insiders

Major changes in the redesigned Paint app include the newly simplified toolbar with updated icon designs, a rounded color palette, and a new set of drop-down menus for tools such as brushes, stroke size, and flip/rotate controls. The app also features a new text tool that lets you easily add text into your images. It can be accessed by clicking on the “A” icon in the toolbar.

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 29-09-2021 11:59 IST | Created: 29-09-2021 11:59 IST
Microsoft is rolling out the redesigned Paint app for Windows 11 to all Windows Insiders in the Dev Channel. Image Credit: Microsoft

Microsoft is rolling out the redesigned Paint app for Windows 11 to all Windows Insiders in the Dev Channel. The app brings a completely updated design, with rounded corners, Mica, and more, that matches the new UI of Windows 11.

Microsoft said that future updates to the Paint app will bring dark theme, a centered canvas, updated dialogs and other improvements.

"Look out for future updates to the Paint app where we plan to address your feedback with improvements including dark theme, a centered canvas, and updated dialogs which have yet to be updated with the app's new design," Dave Grochocki, Principal Program Manager Lead – Windows Inbox Apps wrote in a blog post.

The redesigned Paint app for Windows 11 was teased by Panos Panay, Microsoft's head of Windows and devices, back in August 2021.

