Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview build 22468

Microsoft has released the Windows 11 Insider Preview build 22468 to Insiders in the Dev Channel. This build includes a couple of improvements and tons of bug fixes and known issues.

Speaking about the changes and improvements, you will now see some stats about the VPN connection, when you click on it. Secondly, there is an option to turn off showing recent searches when you hover over the Search icon in the Taskbar. You will see the new option under Taskbar behaviors in Taskbar Settings.

The Windows 11 Insider Preview build 22468 brings the following fixes:

Taskbar

Mitigated a rare explorer.exe initialization hang related to loading the network icon.

Search

Improved reliability of showing the flyout when hovering over the Search icon in the Taskbar.

If you navigate to the Search icon in the Taskbar using the keyboard, navigating away will now dismiss the recent searches flyout.

The options when right-clicking recent files displayed when searching for certain apps like Word should work now when you select them.

File Explorer

If you right-click files in OneDrive locations in File Explorer, the context menu will no longer unexpectedly dismiss when you hover over entries that open sub-menus, like "Open with."

Double-clicking a network folder to open it will no longer unexpectedly try to pin it to Quick Access instead of opening it.

Input

Addressed an underlying font issue that was making the right hand of the shruggie kaomoji ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ not display in the correct position, as well as apostrophes in certain cases.

Settings

Your preferred microphone input format setting (as configured in Sound Settings) should persist upgrade now.

Addressed an issue where certain drives were unexpectedly not displaying in Defragment and Optimize Drives.

Others

We've resolved the issue preventing MDM enrolled PCs from successfully updating to the previous build. These devices are now unblocked from updating to the latest build.

Fixed an issue that could cause unexpected flickering in certain apps such as Microsoft Edge when using multiple monitors with different refresh rates.

Mitigated a display related issue that was causing some Insiders to experience an increase in bug checks in recent flights.

Did some work to address an issue where the Windows Update icon in the Taskbar might display but suddenly disappear when you hovered over it.

Addressed a rare issue with certain devices after sleep where Wi-Fi would get stuck in an off state and trying to toggle it back on wouldn't work.

Mitigated an issue for certain devices that could cause the system to freeze in some scenarios.

Announcing the new build in a blog post, Microsoft noted that the build expiration for Dev Channel builds has also been updated, starting with Build 22468 to be 9/15/2022 while previous Dev Channel builds from the RS_PRERELEASE branch will expire on 10/31/2021.