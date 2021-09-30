Motorola Disrupts the Tablet Market in India With the Launch of moto tab g20

• The moto tab g20 comes with Motorola's signature ad-free, bloatware-free, Near-Stock Android 11.

• Packed with best-in-class features the moto tab g20 comes with an 8" IPS LCD Display with TDDI technology, MediaTek Helio P22T octa-core processor with 3GB RAM + 32GB Storage, a premium metal design, and more.

• Pre-orders for moto tab g20 start on 2nd October at 00:00 hours exclusively on Flipkart at just INR 10,999 with an attractive exchange bonus of INR 1,000.

Today, Motorola announced that it is entering the tablet segment in India with the launch of the new moto tab g20. While at home the past year, many have turned to their tablets for learning, streaming, research, and entertainment. In this hybrid learning lifestyle, technology has become even more important, and our new tablet helps our families and individual consumers seamlessly adapt to today's new lifestyle.

Aimed at making learning from home more intuitive and fun the moto tab g20 comes with the cleanest software thanks to a pure Android experience. Users get to enjoy the full power of Android 11 with no ads, bloatware, or unwanted apps avoiding distracting interruptions. Plus, no clunky software skins mean faster, smoother performance. Explore better conversation management in messaging apps, improved control over connected devices, and a more hands-on approach to data privacy in this exciting update from Google.

Made to be everyone's go-to personal device, this all-metal compact and sleek tablet raises the game for multimedia entertainment with a stunning 8" IPS LCD with TDDI technology, that offers better touch performance, reduced power consumption, and greater reliability while enabling a thinner and brighter display for online classes, playing games, enjoying your favorite videos or even connecting with friends via social media.

moto tab g20 is packed with 3GB of RAM, the MediaTek Helio P22T octa-core processor, fast and powerful with up to 2.3 GHz clock speed. The processor enables ultra-responsive performance while navigating the web, streaming movies, playing games, or chatting with friends. Thanks to its 32GB of built-in storage, this new tablet has room for all your content while working or playing smoothly day in and day out. Plus, with a 5,100mAh battery, the moto tab g20 lets you run all day without having to recharge. Made to be everyone's go-to personal device, this all-metal compact and sleek tablet raises the game for multimedia entertainment with the Entertainment Space from Google and curated content for kids with Google Kids Space.

Availability & Pricing moto tab g20 will be available in a scintillating and premium-looking platinum grey color.

Pre-orders start 2nd October at 00:00 Hrs at an exceptional price of just Rs. 10,999 exclusively on Flipkart. For more details, please visit: https://www.flipkart.com/moto-tab-sept21-store Offers: • Additional INR 1,000 OFF on Exchange • Big Billion Day Offers (10% Discount on ICICI and Axis Bank Cards) will be available for Flipkart Plus customers on 2nd October and for all customers starting 3rd October.

Legal disclaimers Certain features, functionality, and product specifications may be network dependent and subject to additional terms, conditions, and charges. All are subject to change without notice. MOTOROLA, Stylized M Logo, MOTO, and the MOTO family of marks are trademarks of Motorola Trademark Holdings, LLC. Google and Android are trademarks of Google LLC. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. © 2021 Motorola Mobility LLC. All rights reserved.

Battery: All battery life claims are approximate. Actual battery performance will vary and depend on numerous factors including product configuration and usage, software, operating conditions, wireless functionality, power management settings, screen brightness, and other factors. The maximum capacity of the battery will naturally decrease with time and usage.

Google Kids: Google Kids Space requires a Google Account for your child. Service availability and content may vary.

About Motorola Motorola, Mobility LLC was acquired by Lenovo Group Holdings in 2015. Motorola Mobility is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Lenovo and is responsible for designing and manufacturing all Moto branded mobile handsets. For more information, visit Motorola.in To View the Image, Click on the Link Below: Motorola Disrupts the Tablet Market in India With the Launch of Moto Tab g20 To Watch the Video, Click on the Link Below: Pre-orders for moto tab g20 start on 2nd October 00:00 hours exclusively on Flipkart at just INR 10,999 with an attractive exchange bonus of INR 1,000

