Asus ROG Phone 5 gets September security patch, bug fixes with latest update

The latest update fixes the issue of abnormal lighting time of "Notification" in Aura light as well as the one where an incoming call cannot enter call mode when the Sabbat E12 Ultra headset is connected.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-09-2021 16:45 IST | Created: 30-09-2021 16:45 IST
Image Credit: Asus

Asus is rolling out a new software update - version 18.0840.2109.176 - to the ROG Phone 5 that brings along the September 2021 Android security patch and a couple of bug fixes as well. The update was announced on the Asus ZenTalk community forums.

Below is the complete changelog for the Asus ROG Phone 5 update:

  • Updated Android security patch to 2021-09
  • Fixed the problem of perspective in the game 'World War Heroes
  • Fixed issue where an incoming call cannot enter call mode when the Sabbat E12 Ultra headset is connected
  • Optimize scrolling smoothness in 144 Hz
  • Fixed the problem of abnormal lighting time of "Notification" in Aura light

The update is rolling out to the global units of ROG Phone 5 bearing the model number 'ZS673KS'. As always, it is rolling out in a staged manner, which means it may take some days for you to receive the notification. You can also manually check for the update, just navigate to the phone's Settings > System > System Updates.

Speaking about the phone's specifications, the Asus ROG Phone 5 comes with a 6.78-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate. The phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G Mobile Platform paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB of UFS3.1 storage.

The device packs a 6,000mAh split battery with 65W fast-charging support and an in-display fingering sensor for quick authentication. It boots Android 11 with ROG UI skin on top.

For photography and video shooting, the Asus ROG Phone 5 has a triple rear camera setup that houses a 64-megapixel main shooter, a 13-megapixel ultrawide lens with a 125-degree FOV and a 5-megapixel macro camera. The rear camera supports up to 8k video shooting at 30fps. For selfies, there is a 24-megapixel camera on the front.

