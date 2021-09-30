NITI Aayog, AWS, Intel collaborate for experience studio

Niti Aayog, Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Intel have come together to establish a new experience studio that will be a hub for collaboration and experimentation.

The studio has been set up at the Niti Aayog Frontier Technologies Cloud Innovation Centre (CIC) in Niti Aayog's premises here.

The facility will be a hub for collaboration and experimentation to enable problem-solving and innovation between government stakeholders, startups, enterprises, and industry domain experts, a statement said.

The studio will help showcase the potential of technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), Internet of Things (IoT), augmented reality and virtual reality (AR/ VR), blockchain, and robotics to accelerate their application in public sector use cases, it added.

It will encourage open innovation and serve as a hub for government, healthcare, education, and non-profit startups from India to showcase their solutions. It will also provide startups with an option to access the necessary support to enhance and scale their solutions, the statement said.

Niti Aayog will leverage the studio to demonstrate the application of geospatial, AR/VR, drone, and IoT solutions in verticals such as healthcare, agriculture, and smart infrastructure. Major homegrown industry leaders in respective fields of technology and research – like MapMyIndia in geospatial solutions, Raphe mPhibr in unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), and the Centre for Advanced Research in Imaging, Neuroscience and Genomics (CARING), which delivers AI in healthcare as well as global leaders like Dassault Systemes, and startups like Vizara Technologies and Agatsa Software are demonstrating their solutions at the studio. Startups will be encouraged to participate actively in the studio through hackathons, grand challenges, and other capacity-building initiatives, in collaboration with the Atal Innovation Mission (AIM) and Atal Incubation Centres (AIC), the statement said.

The studio was inaugurated on Thursday.

"As the NITI Aayog Frontier Technologies CIC identifies societal challenges to address, it is important to embrace a culture of open innovation and working backwards from problem statements.

"The new experience studio with AWS and Intel will further support our mission to identify and deploy leading-edge technologies to drive continuous innovation in delivering citizen services," Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant said.

Rahul Sharma, President (Public Sector) at AISPL, AWS India and South Asia, said the studio will be a hub for creativity, experimentation, and testing new ideas to solve challenges sourced from the community.

''...the studio will help subject matter experts from different verticals, government stakeholders, and startups to apply design thinking to go deeper into problem areas and develop solutions to enable digital healthcare, build the digital agriculture ecosystem, and develop the digital infrastructure for smart cities in India," he added.

Niti Aayog Frontier Technologies CIC was established in October 2020 as part of the AWS Cloud Innovation Centers Global Program. Prakash Mallya, VP and MD – Sales, Marketing and Communications Group at Intel, India said cloud innovation is fundamental to unlocking the potential of future technologies to create scalable impact across sectors. ''Intel is committed to expanding access to technology resources and knowledge through our collaboration with NITI Aayog and AWS to develop, build, and support cloud services that can enrich the lives of people in India and around the world,'' he added.

