Left Menu

Intel unveils Loihi 2 neuromorphic research chip and Lava software framework

Leveraging advances in Intel's process technology and asynchronous design methods, the new research chip improves the speed, programmability, and capacity of neuromorphic processing. Loihi 2 is claimed to provide up to 10 times faster processing and up to 15 times greater resource density with up to 1 million neurons per chip.

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 01-10-2021 09:24 IST | Created: 01-10-2021 09:24 IST
Intel unveils Loihi 2 neuromorphic research chip and Lava software framework
Loihi 2 is claimed to provide up to 10 times faster processing and up to 15 times greater resource density with up to 1 million neurons per chip. Image Credit: Intel Corporation
  • Country:
  • United States

Intel on Thursday announced Loihi 2, its second-generation neuromorphic research chip that provides up to 10 times faster processing and improved energy efficiency than its predecessor, and Lava open-source software framework for developing neuro-inspired applications.

Leveraging advances in Intel's process technology and asynchronous design methods, the new research chip improves the speed, programmability, and capacity of neuromorphic processing. Loihi 2 is claimed to provide up to 10 times faster processing and up to 15 times greater resource density with up to 1 million neurons per chip.

According to the company, Loihi 2 has been fabricated with a preproduction version of the Intel 4 process to address the need to achieve greater application scales within a single neuromorphic chip. Here are the key highlights of the new chip:

  • Faster and more general optimization
  • New approaches for continual and associative learning
  • Novel neural networks trainable by deep learning
  • Faster and more flexible input/output interfaces
  • Seamless integration with novel sensors and larger meshed networks of Loihi 2 chips.

Intel is currently offering two Loihi 2-based neuromorphic systems to researchers via the Neuromorphic Research Cloud. These include:

  1. Oheo Gulch, a single chip system for early evaluation
  2. Kapoho Point, a compact and stackable 8-chip system that will be available soon

To address the need for software convergence, benchmarking, and cross-platform collaboration in the field of neuromorphic computing, Intel has also introduced Lava, an open, modular, and extensible framework that will allow researchers and application developers to build on each other's progress and converge on a common set of tools, methods, and libraries. The Lava Software Framework is available for free download on GitHub.

The new research chip and framework will be featured at the upcoming Intel Innovation event in October, the company said.

Loihi 2 and Lava harvest insights from several years of collaborative research using Loihi. Our second-generation chip greatly improves the speed, programmability, and capacity of neuromorphic processing, broadening its usages in power and latency constrained intelligent computing applications.

Mike Davies, director of Intel's Neuromorphic Computing Lab

TRENDING

1
Australia reports record-high COVID-19 cases amid battle against 3rd wave

Australia reports record-high COVID-19 cases amid battle against 3rd wave

 Australia
2
Health News Roundup: Ukraine faces new jump in COVID-19 infections; France to stop mandatory COVID-19 mask wearing in some primary schools and more

Health News Roundup: Ukraine faces new jump in COVID-19 infections; France t...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Scientists come closer to solving Caribbean seaweed mystery; Coronavirus can transform pancreas cell function; certain genes may protect an infected person's spouse and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists come closer to solving Caribbean seaweed my...

 Global
4
BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Sets Propane Price At $800/MT For October 2021

BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Sets Propane Price At $800/MT For October 2021

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021