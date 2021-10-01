Left Menu

Aventose S-110 Seen Testing Recently, to be Launched on 10th October

Apart from the product, the launch will also provide an insight into the organization and the team behind it.Right from the drawing board, Aventose has incorporated manufacturing processes and component design of the vehicle such that conventional automotive component manufacturers can easily transition into the growing EV industry.

Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India – Business Wire India Aventose S-110, scheduled to be launched on 10th October 2021, was seen testing recently. As per Aventose team, S-110 is in the final stages of internal validation process. S-110, tagged as scooter for ‘all seasons and reasons’, is generating lot of interest from the commuters due to its distinctive ‘rugged and spacious’ design.

In addition to consumers, S-110 is receiving a lot of interest from major e-commerce and logistics corporations as well due to its versatile design. Aventose is in multiple discussions as the electric scooter can quickly permeate to various rural and urban parts of the country without any design or charging infrastructure expansion limitations.

Already preliminary data regarding S-110 is available on the company website (www.aventose.com) and launch teaser was revealed on Aventose YouTube channel. During the launch Aventose team will be revealing more information on specs and features along with details regarding pricing, delivery dates, launch cities, and prebooking process. Apart from the product, the launch will also provide an insight into the organization and the team behind it.

Right from the drawing board, Aventose has incorporated manufacturing processes and component design of the vehicle such that conventional automotive component manufacturers can easily transition into the growing EV industry. Phase 1 manufacturing facility in Chennai will have 100,000 vehicles per year capability once it reaches full capacity.

