Nokia claims new private 5G network capacity record; reaches 100Gbps+

12-10-2021
Nokia claims to have achieved a new private wireless network capacity record, reaching 100Gbps throughput on a single MX Industrial Edge server. This successful trial, which was conducted in partnership with Intel, has demonstrated the potential for both high performance reliable industrial-grade wireless private networks as well as Industry 4.0 application processing on the same platform.

In partnership with Intel, this milestone achievement is a testament to our continued investment in providing customers with the best solution capabilities to meet their evolving needs. The results from the test are truly promising, as they demonstrate that private wireless networking and digitalisation application workloads can be consolidated into a single server providing significant cost savings and operation simplification.

Janne Parantainen, CTO for Enterprise Solutions at Nokia

Powered by Nokia Digital Automation Cloud (Nokia DAC), Nokia MX Industrial Edge is designed to help industrial enterprises accelerate their operational technology (OT) digitalization initiatives and advance their journey to Industry 4.0. The on-premises edge solution combines the agility and simplicity of an edge-as-a-service model with a high-performance, resilient and secure edge architecture designed to meet the mission-critical needs of asset-intensive industries such as manufacturing, energy, and transportation.

Nokia says this milestone achievement has proved that the MX Industrial Edge systems and Nokia DAC are not only ready for high bandwidth 5G private wireless deployments but also have the capacity for processing of Industry 4.0 use cases running on the edge at scale.

Commenting on this development, Caroline Chan, VP, Network Platforms Group and GM, Network Business Incubation Division at Intel, said, "Nokia and Intel have a long-standing partnership to provide innovative solutions from the core to the edge of the intelligent network, which Nokia is expanding to accelerate Industry 4.0 adoption. The combination of Intel's innovations and CPUs alongside Nokia's Industrial Edge Platform and 5G technology will offer enterprise customers the ability to connect, deploy and manage their environments."

