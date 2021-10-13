Left Menu

SpiceJet revamps website with latest technology

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-10-2021 16:13 IST | Created: 13-10-2021 16:04 IST
SpiceJet revamps website with latest technology
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

SpiceJet on Wednesday said it has launched a revamped website with improved features to offer its customers superior experience.

''The use of latest technology has helped ensure that SpiceJet's system (revamped website) is fast, scalable and secure,'' the private airline said in a statement.

It said the new website is designed to facilitate quick changes, making fast introduction of new products and offers to the customers.

''The new website will also allow passengers to check and compare seven days lowest fares on our enhanced flight selection page with additional filter options,'' the airline added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Hearth site in Utah desert reveals human tobacco use 12,300 years ago; Chinese lunar samples suggest moon cooled down later than thought and more

Science News Roundup: Hearth site in Utah desert reveals human tobacco use 1...

 Global
2
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5006674 update: What's new?

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5006674 update: What's new?

 Global
3
NFL-Gruden emails mocked women referees, drafting of gay player: NYT

NFL-Gruden emails mocked women referees, drafting of gay player: NYT

Global
4
Nokia claims new private 5G network capacity record; reaches 100Gbps+

Nokia claims new private 5G network capacity record; reaches 100Gbps+

Finland

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021