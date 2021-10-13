J-K LG pays obeisance at cave shrine of Mata Vaishno Devi

Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday paid obeisance at the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in Trikuta hills in Reasi district on the occasion of 'Durga Ashtami', officials said.

The L-G also inaugurated six hi-tech multipurpose video walls at prominent locations along the track leading up to the cave shrine for a real-time relay of 'aarti' to devotees.

'Durga Ashtami' or 'Maha Ashtami' is one of the most auspicious days of Navratri and is a key annual event at the shrine.

