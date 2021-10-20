Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5006738 update with several bug fixes

Microsoft has released Windows 10, version 21H1 Build 19043.1319 and version 21H2 Build 19044.1319 (KB5006738) to Insiders in the Release Preview Channel.

The Windows 10 KB5006738 update fixes several issues including the one causing Windows to go into BitLocker recovery after a servicing update. With this release, Microsoft has also added a new feature that facilitates certain cross-browser data transfers.

Announcing the update, Microsoft said that the Windows 10 Build 19044.1319 will be offered automatically for Insiders already on Windows 10, version 21H2 in the Release Preview Channel while, for Insiders not yet on this version, it will be offered via "seeker" experience in Windows Update and only to Insiders who were moved from the Beta Channel to the Release Preview Channel because their PC failed to meet the hardware requirements for Windows 11.

To download and install the Windows 10, version 21H2, go to Settings > Update & Security > Windows Update.

Below is the complete list of fixes that the Windows 10 KB5006738 update includes (via):