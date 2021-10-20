Left Menu

NASA’s Parker Solar Probe successfully completes fifth Venus flyby

The flyby, which was the fifth of seven planned Venus gravity assists, reduced the spacecraft's orbital speed by about 6,040 miles per hour (9,720 kilometers per hour), setting it up for its 10th close pass by the Sun, on November 21, the U.S. space agency said on Tuesday, adding that the Probe is healthy and its systems are operating normally after the October 16 Venus flyby.

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 20-10-2021 09:38 IST | Created: 20-10-2021 09:38 IST
NASA’s Parker Solar Probe successfully completes fifth Venus flyby
Image Credit: IANS
  • Country:
  • United States

NASA's Parker Solar Probe successfully completed its fifth Venus flyby on Saturday, October 16. The spacecraft swooped 2,370 miles (3,814 kilometers) above Venus' surface to shape its path for its next closest approach to the Sun.

The flyby, which was the fifth of seven planned Venus gravity assists, reduced the spacecraft's orbital speed by about 6,040 miles per hour (9,720 kilometers per hour), setting it up for its 10th close pass by the Sun, on November 21, the U.S. space agency said on Tuesday, adding that the Probe is healthy and its systems are operating normally after the October 16 Venus flyby.

Launched in 2018, the Parker Solar Probe is the first-ever mission to "touch" the Sun and unlock the mysteries of its atmosphere. The spacecraft uses Venus' gravity to gradually bring its orbit closer to the Sun.

According to NASA, the Parker Solar Probe, assisted by two more Venus flybys in August 2023 and November 2024, will eventually come within 4 million miles (6.2 million kilometers) of the solar surface in December 2024.

TRENDING

1
Girder of under-construction flyover collapses in Nagpur; no injuries reported

Girder of under-construction flyover collapses in Nagpur; no injuries report...

 India
2
‘Satta king’ involved in betting in UP, U’khand arrested

‘Satta king’ involved in betting in UP, U’khand arrested

 India
3
JioPhone NEXT spotted on Google Play Console; listing confirms key specs

JioPhone NEXT spotted on Google Play Console; listing confirms key specs

 India
4
Health News Summary Roundup: New Zealand reports record daily cases as Delta spreads; Earlier breast cancer screening would narrow mortality gap for Black women, U.S. study finds and more

Health News Summary Roundup: New Zealand reports record daily cases as Delta...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021