Ericsson’s new NWDAF solution helps CSPs reduce TCO by up to 45 pct

Ericsson on Wednesday announced the launch of a new solution - Network Data Analytics Function (NWDAF) - for cloud-native 5G Core that can help communication service providers (CSPs) reduce TCO by up to 45 percent through smart data acquisition, efficient integration, optimized lifecycle management and orchestration.

Based on smarter data-driven networks that learn and improve, Ericsson's NWDAF enables service providers to improve customer experience by using the data generated by the network to flag and fix problems. The solution enhances network operability by providing insight that helps CSPs identify and solve network problems on different levels as well as input for taking valued business decisions.

Automation will improve operational efficiency, reduce time to market for new services and is required to handle the magnitude of tailor-made services that will be introduced with 5G. With the launch of NWDAF we build the automated closed loop and assurance, enabled by AI and machine learning, to leverage data-driven operation based on network data. Monica Zethzon, Head of Solution Area Packet Core, Ericsson

With the 5G network data analytics function, service providers will be able to smoothly evolve to the 3GPP standard via well-established Ericsson cloud-native products. In addition to reducing OPEX and CAPEX, the NWDAF solution enables automated closed loops and assurance based on 3GPP and custom analytics use cases and enables multi-vendor interoperability.

The new NWDAF solution is integrated into Ericsson&rsquo's cloud-native dual-mode 5G Core and in Ericsson Expert Analytics. Flexible deployment scenarios and model portability enable the NWDAF to be located both centrally and as a built-in NWDAF in the 5G Core products, the Swedish network equipment vendor said.

Commenting on this development, James Crawshaw, Principal Analyst, Telco IT & Operations, Omdia, said, "Ericsson's NWDAF adds intelligence to the 5G core, bringing new insights that enable automation and optimization. With this solution, Ericsson shows its technology leadership in 5G Core."