Left Menu

Former U.S. president Donald Trump launches new social media platform

TRUTH Social will be created through a new company formed by a merger of the Trump Media and Technology Group and a special acquisition company, according to a press release https://www.tmtgcorp.com/press-releases/announcement-10-20-2021 distributed by both organizations. “We live in a world where the Taliban has a huge presence on Twitter, yet your favorite American President has been silenced.

Reuters | Los Angeles | Updated: 21-10-2021 07:36 IST | Created: 21-10-2021 07:36 IST
Former U.S. president Donald Trump launches new social media platform
  • Country:
  • United States

Former U.S. President Donald Trump will launch his own social media app, TRUTH Social, that he said would "stand up to Big Tech" companies such as Twitter and Facebook that have barred him from their platforms. TRUTH Social will be created through a new company formed by a merger of the Trump Media and Technology Group and a special acquisition company, according to a press release https://www.tmtgcorp.com/press-releases/announcement-10-20-2021 distributed by both organizations.

“We live in a world where the Taliban has a huge presence on Twitter, yet your favorite American President has been silenced. This is unacceptable," Trump said in the written release. "I am excited to send out my first TRUTH on TRUTH Social very soon. TMTG was founded with a mission to give a voice to all. I'm excited to soon begin sharing my thoughts on TRUTH Social and to fight back against Big Tech," he said.

A Trump representative who declined to be named confirmed the contents of the TMTG news release to Reuters. Trump spokesperson Liz Harrington also tweeted a copy of the release. According to the release Trump Media and Technology Group and Digital World Acquisition Corp. would merge into a single publicly traded company if approved by regulators and stockholders.

The deal values Trump Media & Technology Group at $875 million, including debt, according to the statement. Trump Media & Technology Group's growth plans initially will be funded by DWAC's cash in trust of $293 million. TRUTH Social plans a so-called Beta Launch for invited guests in November, followed by a nationwide rollout in the first quarter of 2022.

The new company also has plans for a subscription video-on-demand service featuring entertainment programming, news and podcasts.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5006738 update with several bug fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5006738 update with several bug fixes

 Global
2
EverGrow Coin Has Broken All Previous Crypto Records, Reaching 25,000 Holders and USD 150 Million MarketCap in Just 3 Weeks Since Its Launch

EverGrow Coin Has Broken All Previous Crypto Records, Reaching 25,000 Holder...

 United States
3
Goodbye, Columbus: Vikings crossed the Atlantic 1,000 years ago

Goodbye, Columbus: Vikings crossed the Atlantic 1,000 years ago

 Global
4
Rajasthan invokes ESMA ahead of proposed strike by roadways employees

Rajasthan invokes ESMA ahead of proposed strike by roadways employees

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021