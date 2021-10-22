Left Menu

Xbox update brings Quick Settings menu, 4K dashboard and more

While previously the Xbox Series X dashboard, Guide, and other menus were upscaled from 1080p to 4K, the new update lets players with an Xbox Series X connected to a 4K display to see the dashboard natively rendered in 4K.

Image Credit: Xbox

Microsoft has released a new update for the Xbox Series X and Series S consoles that brings the natively rendered 4K dashboard on Xbox Series X consoles, Xbox night mode, Quick Settings menu and more.

4K dashboard on Xbox Series X consoles

While previously the Xbox Series X dashboard, Guide, and other menus were upscaled from 1080p to 4K, the new update lets players with an Xbox Series X connected to a 4K display to see the dashboard natively rendered in 4K. While browsing the Home, My Games & Apps, Guide, and many other experiences, UI elements such as game art and buttons will have increased sharpness and improved text readability.

Xbox night mode

The Xbox night mode reduces and adjusts the light of your Xbox display, console, and controller to support players who are sensitive to light. You can customize the light and also enjoy theatre-like total darkness while watching your favourite movies.

The night mode on Xbox Series X|S consoles also features a customizable blue light filter for your display. Customization works across the Xbox system, apps, and games and it will not have any impact on the performance, screenshots or game clips.

Additionally, you can create a night mode schedule that will dynamically switch between Dark and Light theme, or turn it on and off manually or set it to local sunrise and sunset.

To use the Xbox night mode, go to Settings > Accessibility > Night mode or Settings > TV & display options > Night mode.

Quick settings

With the October update, Microsoft has also added the Quick Settings menu to the Xbox Guide, making it easier for you to quickly access and customize your accessibility settings without leaving your game or app. If you share your consoles with others, you can use quick settings to switch features on or off, depending on who is currently using the console.

