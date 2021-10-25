Sudanese doctors committee says at least 12 injured in clashes
Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 25-10-2021 15:21 IST | Created: 25-10-2021 15:11 IST
At least 12 people were injured in clashes in Sudan on Monday, a doctors committee said on its Facebook page, without providing further details.
The information ministry had said earlier that protesters were facing gunfire as they gathered near the headquarters of the defence ministry in the capital.
