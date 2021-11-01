Major UK Council selects Infosys, Oracle to modernize critical services

The United Kingdom's East Sussex County Council has selected Infosys as its implementation partner to modernize critical business systems and accelerate its transition to the cloud with Oracle Cloud Fusion Applications Suite, the Bengaluru-based company said on Monday.

"In Oracle and Infosys, we have partners that understand how local government works and the unique challenges we face," said Phil Hall, Chief Operating Officer, East Sussex County Council.

In a press release, Infosys said that the East Sussex County Council will deploy Oracle Fusion Applications, a suite of 100% open standards-based business applications that provide a new standard for the way businesses innovate, work and adopt technology, for finance, procurement and human resources.

Oracle Fusion Applications, including Oracle Fusion Cloud Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion Cloud Procurement, Oracle Fusion Cloud Enterprise Performance Management (EPM) and Oracle Fusion Cloud Human Capital Management (HCM), will enable the Council to break down organizational silos, standardize administrative processes, and securely manage finance, procurement and HR data on a single integrated IT platform.

Infosys Oracle Cloud Services, part of Infosys Cobalt, will implement the project.

Commenting on this partnership, Dinesh Rao, Executive Vice President and Global Head, Enterprise Application Services, Infosys, said, "Infosys is honoured to be selected by East Sussex County Council together with Oracle to help them navigate a strategic cloud transformation journey that will modernize legacy applications and drive future-readiness. We have successfully delivered Oracle Cloud applications by harnessing the collaborative strength of our partnership, mutually deep public sector expertise in the UK and the power of Infosys Cobalt offerings."