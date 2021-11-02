LG Smart TV owners can enjoy Apple TV+ free for 3 months

LG Smart TV owners in over eighty countries can enjoy Apple TV+ content free for a limited period of time. Starting November 15, the offers will be available to all compatible 2016-2021, 8K and 4K LG Smart TV models as well as to LG TV owners who sign-up for the Apple TV+ promotion by February 13, 2022.

To redeem the offer, go to the LG Content Store and follow the on-screen instructions or simply click the Apple TV+ advertisement banner on the LG TV home menu. The trial offer must be redeemed between November 15, 2021 and February 20, 2022.

The first-of-its-kind offer will let eligible LG Smart TV owners enjoy Apple TV+ original series and films including the global hit comedy series Ted Lasso, The Morning Show as well as new titles that will be debuting this week including Dr. Brain, the first Korean language original series based on the Korean webtoon by Hongjacga and Finch starring Tom Hanks.

LG Smart TVs feature Dolby Vision IQ and Dolby Atmos sound, ensuring the most immersive visual and audio experience when streaming Apple TV+ titles. Additionally, the LG Magic Remote makes it incredibly intuitive and easy to navigate and select content.