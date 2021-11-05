OnePlus 9R OxygenOS 12 Closed Beta Program announced

OnePlus has announced the OxygenOS 12 Closed Beta Program (CBT) for OnePlus 9R users, offering them an opportunity to get a taste of the latest OS, based on Android 12, ahead of its official release.

"The Closed Beta Test (CBT) program for the OnePlus 9R is here! We are currently looking for OnePlus 9R users to experience OxygenOS 12 before anyone else, help us locate bugs, using problems, and submit their excellent suggestions," the company said in a post on the OnePlus community forum on Friday.

OnePlus will accept only 150 Closed Beta testers, who meet the following requirements:

You are using a OnePlus 9R device You are an active OnePlus Community member You are willing to regularly communicate and provide feedback to the OnePlus team on Telegram The CBT version is not the official version, which is still in developing and testing. After updating to the CBT version, please be patient and tolerate its instability and accept all risks which might be caused by it

If you meet the aforementioned requirements, you can apply for the OnePlus 9R Closed Beta Testing program right away. Participants with excellent performances will be awarded by the company.

It is worth mentioning that the CBT program sometimes requires flashing builds that require a clean flash, meaning it will cause data loss. Hence, users are highly recommended to save all their data all the time.

OnePlus 9R: Specifications

The OnePlus 9R has a 6.5-inch FHD+ OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and is powered by the Snapdragon 870 SoC coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

The handset comes with a 16-megapixel Sony IMX471 selfie camera while the rear panel features a quad-camera system that houses a main 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 sensor with OIS and EIS, a 16-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, a 5-megapixel macro lens and a 2-megapixel monochrome lens.

Lastly, the OnePlus 9R is fuelled by a 4,500mAh dual-cell battery with 65W fast-charging capability.