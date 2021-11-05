Left Menu

OnePlus 9R OxygenOS 12 Closed Beta Program announced

OnePlus will accept only 150 testers for the OnePlus 9R OxygenOS 12 Closed Beta Program.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-11-2021 21:31 IST | Created: 05-11-2021 21:31 IST
OnePlus 9R OxygenOS 12 Closed Beta Program announced
Image Credit: OnePlus

OnePlus has announced the OxygenOS 12 Closed Beta Program (CBT) for OnePlus 9R users, offering them an opportunity to get a taste of the latest OS, based on Android 12, ahead of its official release.

"The Closed Beta Test (CBT) program for the OnePlus 9R is here! We are currently looking for OnePlus 9R users to experience OxygenOS 12 before anyone else, help us locate bugs, using problems, and submit their excellent suggestions," the company said in a post on the OnePlus community forum on Friday.

OnePlus will accept only 150 Closed Beta testers, who meet the following requirements:

  1. You are using a OnePlus 9R device
  2. You are an active OnePlus Community member
  3. You are willing to regularly communicate and provide feedback to the OnePlus team on Telegram
  4. The CBT version is not the official version, which is still in developing and testing. After updating to the CBT version, please be patient and tolerate its instability and accept all risks which might be caused by it

If you meet the aforementioned requirements, you can apply for the OnePlus 9R Closed Beta Testing program right away. Participants with excellent performances will be awarded by the company.

It is worth mentioning that the CBT program sometimes requires flashing builds that require a clean flash, meaning it will cause data loss. Hence, users are highly recommended to save all their data all the time.

OnePlus 9R: Specifications

The OnePlus 9R has a 6.5-inch FHD+ OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and is powered by the Snapdragon 870 SoC coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

The handset comes with a 16-megapixel Sony IMX471 selfie camera while the rear panel features a quad-camera system that houses a main 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 sensor with OIS and EIS, a 16-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, a 5-megapixel macro lens and a 2-megapixel monochrome lens.

Lastly, the OnePlus 9R is fuelled by a 4,500mAh dual-cell battery with 65W fast-charging capability.

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: The cost of coal in South Africa: dirty skies, sick kids; Europe faces real threat of COVID-19 resurgence, COVID cases break records across Europe as winter takes hold and more

Health News Roundup: The cost of coal in South Africa: dirty skies, sick kid...

 Global
2
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5008295 update for Insiders

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5008295 update for Insiders

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: For baleen whales, meals are tons of fun - and lots of tons

Science News Roundup: For baleen whales, meals are tons of fun - and lots of...

 Global
4
Poland's daily COVID cases top 15,000 for first time since April

Poland's daily COVID cases top 15,000 for first time since April

 Poland

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021