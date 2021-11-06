Four Places to Hire a Vue.js Developer

Talented Vue.js developers are an important asset for any company. These professionals create front-end solutions, so their work determines the quality of user experience for your potential and existing customers. Every company wants to hire Vue.js developer who will build an attractive and seamless environment.

Finding a suitable candidate may be challenging. Follow our guide to hire Vuejs developers the right way. First, decide if you need in-house talent, a contractor, or outsourcing services.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Should You Hire Vue.js Developer for an In-House Team?

Finding a part-time or full-time employee may suit your company if you need constant access to their expertise. This option is the most expensive. Many companies look for Vue.js developers for hire for temporary work unless their projects are large enough to justify the in-house expenses. Not only do you need to spend time on the recruitment and onboarding formalities. The developer will also expect the same range of compensation, including perks, as the rest of the staff.

When Outsourcing Is Better

Lower costs are not the only advantage of outsourcing. The local pool of candidates may be limited, or you may need to hire Vue.js programmer quickly. Outsourcing to offshore locations like Ukraine will help your business complete its Vue.js projects on time and within budget, but without the additional effort of finding and hiring staff.

An outstaffing agency will assemble the perfect team for your project. You can also contact development firms via websites like Clutch. By outsourcing abroad, you can cut costs substantially.

When Contractors Are Better

Companies with specific skills gaps may hire Vue developers as contractors for staff augmentation. These experts do not become full-time employees, but they can be just as committed to the project as the rest of the team. This is a temporary solution that is usually chosen for specific projects.

Where to Hire: 3 Sites

For an HR manager, working out the requirements for a Vue.js developer for hire may be challenging. Discuss the expectations with the other members of your staff involved in the project. Learn about the key requirements for the position of a Vue.js developer first. Note that soft skills also matter: aside from being proficient in the framework, the expert needs to be a decent communicator.

1. Toptal

This virtual talent marketplace was launched over a decade ago. It connects developers for hire with startups and established businesses. One of the biggest advantages is that the provider uses a stringent hiring process. It guarantees that only the top 3% of the candidates make the cut. In terms of choice, there is a wide selection of highly skilled professionals. You can find an expert with a solid background in the creation of web interfaces for both desktop and mobile apps.

The most competitive candidates have experience across development frameworks. Today, many large businesses, including multinationals, search for developers on this site. The company offers a risk-free trial period, which is another advantage for recruiters who want to explore it first.

2. Fiverr

This is another big market for freelance talent. Just like Toptal, it was founded in 2010 and offers a wide choice of highly skilled developers. The company is headquartered in Tel Aviv and boasts a stellar reputation. You are guaranteed to find a suitable candidate on this large online platform. In addition, recruiters appreciate the satisfaction guarantee and the 24/7 customer service. Fiverr attracts companies of any size, including Fortune 500 giants.

3. Upwork

This large job-hunting platform for freelancers includes 12+million contractors. It has been chosen by millions of businesses, including giants like Airbnb or Microsoft. The platform has been around since 2015, and it helps developers in different fields find clients or employers. Its Vue.js pool is trusted.

Different recruitment options are available. The quality of customer support is beyond reproach. You will be guided through the entire hiring process, and the company will tailor its selection to your requirements.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Where to Find Development Companies

One of the most popular platforms connecting businesses to development agencies is Clutch.co. There, you will find detailed profiles with descriptions of the completed projects. The platform has a review section for each company with feedback from its previous clients. If you want to hire Vue.js developer team, follow the tips here to recruit the best talent quickly.

(Devdiscourse's journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The facts and opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of Devdiscourse and Devdiscourse does not claim any responsibility for the same.)