Samsung joins Orange’s innovative journey to advance 5G networks

Samsung has partnered with Orange, one of the world's leading telecommunications operators, to take 5G networks to new heights in the European market. The South Korean firm will use its leading virtualized RAN (vRAN) technology at the operator's Open RAN Integration Center in Paris, France.

At the center, Orange will enable the testing and deployment of networks capable of operating with innovative technologies. The duo will conduct trials to verify the capabilities and performance of Samsung's vRAN, radio and Massive MIMO radio.

Samsung's vRAN solutions can help ensure more network flexibility, greater scalability and resource efficiency for network operation by replacing dedicated baseband hardware with software elements. The virtualization technology supports both low and mid-band spectrums, as well as indoor and outdoor solutions.

We are pleased to participate in Orange's innovative laboratory. Through this collaboration, we look forward to taking networks to new heights in the European market, enabling operators to offer more immersive mobile services to their users. Woojune Kim, Executive Vice President, Head of Global Sales & Marketing, Networks Business at Samsung Electronics.

The Orange group, which provides mobile services to 222 million users in 26 countries including Europe, Africa and the Middle East, is planning to deploy O-RAN Alliance-compliant base stations, starting with indoor and rural configurations and expanding to new deployments in the coming years.