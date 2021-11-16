Top B2B Lead Generation Company Beyond Codes Inc. Announce Opening of 2 International Offices

Company Expands to Europe and Canada to leverage local delivery of Multi-lingual campaigns Simi Valley, California, United States (NewsVoir) Lead Generation company Beyond Codes Inc. today announced that it is expanding their operations with the opening of two new international offices. The new offices are in London, England and Vancouver, Canada, adding to their operations in the United States and India. The company hopes that by opening these offices, they will be able to leverage local delivery centers for multi-lingual campaigns and offer better service to their European and North American customers. Beyond Codes will now begin aggressively recruiting and hiring quality people to staff the new locations. The European and Canadian expansion adds to Beyond Codes existing locations; including Simi Valley, CA, Chandigarh and Bangalore in India. In addition, the company maintains sales offices in London, New York, San Jose, and Munich. The new branches will help them reach more Start up Artificial Intelligence and New Age technology companies as they serve existing Tier 1 clients in these regions. Their offerings not only include Appointment Setting and Lead Generation, but also Webinars and Organizing C Suite Leadership events globally. Beyond Codes Inc. will also expand the rest of their services to the new locations including Research as a Service, Talent Acquisition, Digital Marketing, and others. Beyond Codes Inc. CEO Gaurav Kumar spoke about his company's expansion, ''Our team continues to excel in meeting the needs of our present and future clients, and this expansion means we can meet them where they are. This is more than just being a global leader in lead generation, it is about expanding that leadership into shaping the way people think about the sales process. We hope to continue our growth by offering our services to companies that produce cutting edge, new age technology.'' Beyond Codes Head of EMEA Markets Varun Sood is also excited about their growth, ''As head of our operations in the European markets, I am enthusiastic about the opportunities presented by our new offices. Offering services like B2B Appointment Setting and Account Based Marketing is a relationship-based business, and proximity aids in building those connections. This is an opportunity to not only serve our customers at their location in their native language; it also expands our role as a global thought leader in the lead generation industry.'' About Beyond Codes Founded in 2008 by CEO Gaurav Kumar in response to a changing global economy, Beyond Codes Inc. is a leading demand generation organization that helps their clients connect with relevant prospects. Their innovative approach offers appointment setting and research-driven contact development programs. They service leading IT/ITeS/Product companies across continents in the US, UK, Europe, Canada & the Asia-Pacific region. Their experience in appointment setting and lead nurturing spans multiple across industries. They have capabilities in next-generation offerings like machine learning, digital transformation, analytics, and artificial intelligence. Their focus on the IT space has allowed them to become a market leader in lead generation for that industry and grow to a global presence. Today, they work with 9 of the top 12 IT/ITeS companies and 70+ companies globally, connecting those firms to their next potential sales lead. Image 1: Tamanpreet Singh, VP Sales - North America Image 2: Beyond Codes Inc. CEO Gaurav Kumar Image 3: Beyond Codes Head of EMEA Markets Varun Sood PWR PWR

