New ROG Phone 5 update fixes freezing issue, brings November security patch

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-11-2021 14:46 IST | Created: 22-11-2021 14:46 IST
Image Credit: Asus

Asus has released a new software update for the ROG Phone 5 with the November 2021 security patch and a few bug fixes including fixing a freezing issue when sliding on certain webpages.

The new update, version 18.0840.2111.196, also addresses an issue where photos could not be deleted when using one-handed mode in WhatsApp. Below is the official release note for the latest Asus ROG Phone 5 update:

Release Note

  1. Updated Android security patch to 2021-11
  2. Fixed an issue with the profile icon colour in the "About phone" page
  3. Fixed a freezing issue when sliding on certain webpages
  4. Fixed an issue where photos could not be deleted when using one-handed mode in WhatsApp
  5. Fixed an issue with the Lighting Armor Case after connecting to the gamepad
  6. Fixed an occasional issue with automatic shutdowns when making calls in LINE

Starting today, this update is rolling out in batches and it may take some days for everyone to receive the notification. You can also manually check for the update, simply go to the phone's Settings > System > System Updates.

Asus ROG Phone 5: Specifications

The ROG Phone 5 comes with a 6.78-inch FHD+ AMOLED display and is powered by the Snapdragon 888 SoC. The processor is paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB of UFS3.1 storage.

The phone houses a 24-megapixel selfie camera on the front while at the back, there is a triple camera setup at the back with a 64-megapixel main shooter, a 13-megapixel ultrawide lens with a 125-degree FOV and a 5-megapixel macro camera. The rear camera supports up to 8k video shooting at 30fps.

The Asus ROG Phone 5 packs a 6,000mAh battery with 65W fast-charging support and there is an in-display fingerprint sensor for quick authentication.

