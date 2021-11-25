The Frame becomes Samsung’s first single-year million-seller in Lifestyle TV lineup

Samsung has sold more than one million units of "The Frame" in 2021, all thanks to the heavy demand in North American and European markets, the South Korean firm said on Thursday. With this, The Frame has become the company's first single-year million-seller in its Lifestyle TV lineup.

Launched in 2017, The Frame is the most popular model among Samsung's Lifestyle TV lineup. The 2020 iteration of the TV features QLED picture technology as well as a brightness sensor to adjust the brightness level depending on the surroundings.

The 2021 iteration of The Frame offers a slim bezel of 24.9mm or almost half the width of the previous year model. It is available in several different sizes - ranging from 32" to large 85" - to satisfy a variety of lifestyles and home spaces and can be hung flush to the wall on an ultra-slim mount. You can even set The Frame anywhere in the room on a Studio Stand.

The 2021 version offers significantly increased storage capacity with 6GB compared to previous versions offering 500MB. It can now store up to 1,200 pictures in 4K resolution so users can select more art to form their own personalized gallery.

The Frame is not just a device for watching TV, but a lifestyle product which enhances a space with its design and enriches consumers' lives with an extensive art collection. We continue to look for ways to strengthen The Frame's offerings to find innovative ways to satisfy consumers' evolving needs and desires. We are also always exploring partnerships with new museums, galleries and artists to offer a much wider range of collection in the Art Store. Simon Sung, Executive Vice President and Head of the Sales & Marketing Team of the Visual Display Business at Samsung Electronics.

According to Samsung, total sales since The Frame's launch are expected to exceed two million units by year-end.