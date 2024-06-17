Left Menu

Bangladesh Dominates Nepal in T20 World Cup Clash

Bangladesh triumphed over Nepal in a T20 World Cup match, posting a total of 106 runs. Nepal struggled with their batting, collapsing for just 85 runs. Key performances included Tanzim Hasan Sakib's 4-wicket haul and Mustafizur Rahman's crucial 3 wickets, sealing Bangladesh's dominant victory.

PTI | Kingston | Updated: 17-06-2024 10:17 IST | Created: 17-06-2024 10:17 IST
In a thrilling contest in the T20 World Cup, Bangladesh emerged victorious against Nepal, setting a target of 106 runs. Tanzim Hasan Sakib's stellar bowling took down four key Nepal batsmen, contributing significantly to the win.

Nepal's batting faltered, collapsing to just 85 runs within 19.2 overs. Mustafizur Rahman also showcased exceptional skill, taking three pivotal wickets.

With this commanding performance, Bangladesh solidified their standing, showcasing formidable talent and strategy on the field.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

