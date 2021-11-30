Left Menu

Nokia completes successful 25G PON trial in Turkey with Turk Telekom

According to Nokia, the 25G PON trial achieved an upstream speed of 9.1 Gbps and downstream speeds of 20Gbps over a single wavelength. 

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ankara | Updated: 30-11-2021 15:13 IST | Created: 30-11-2021 15:13 IST
Nokia completes successful 25G PON trial in Turkey with Turk Telekom
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • Turkey

Nokia announced today the successful completion of the first 25G PON trial in Turkey with Turk Telekom. The trial, which was conducted at Turk Telekom Ankara Innovation Center, is claimed to have achieved 10 times higher bandwidth than is possible with existing GPON networks.

"We are happy to support Turk Telekom in deploying all three-generations of PON technology powered by Nokia's Quillion chipset simultaneously, enabling Turkey's first 25G PON network, and providing high-speed broadband to customers in Turkey's largest fiber (FTTH) network," Ozgur Erzincan, General Manager of Nokia Turkey.

According to Nokia, the 25G PON trial achieved an upstream speed of 9.1 Gbps and downstream speeds of 20Gbps over a single wavelength.

Nokia's 25G PON solution includes Lightspan and ISAM access nodes, Quillion based Multi-PON line cards and fiber modems. It supports symmetrical bitrates (25Gb/s in downstream and 25G in upstream) and asymmetrical bitrates (25/10).

Turk Telekom is accelerating the build-out of the country's leading high capacity network to deliver superfast services such as 16K TV, 3D 360 degree videos and augmented and virtual reality (AR/VR) experiences.

Commenting on this achievement, Yusuf Kırac, CTO of Turk Telekom, said, "Our goal is to provide better service quality to our consumer and corporate customers with faster and higher capacity technologies. The 25G PON solution we tested with Nokia achieves approximately 10 times higher bandwidth than is possible with existing GPON networks."

TRENDING

1
NASA gearing up to launch first-of-its-kind space observatory

NASA gearing up to launch first-of-its-kind space observatory

United States
2
Study finds cone snail's venom might be able to treat diabetics

Study finds cone snail's venom might be able to treat diabetics

 United States
3
Science has a data problem and it continues to harm women

Science has a data problem and it continues to harm women

Global
4
Iylon Precision Oncology webinar creates awareness on lung cancer

Iylon Precision Oncology webinar creates awareness on lung cancer

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021