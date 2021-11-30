Nokia completes successful 25G PON trial in Turkey with Turk Telekom

Nokia announced today the successful completion of the first 25G PON trial in Turkey with Turk Telekom. The trial, which was conducted at Turk Telekom Ankara Innovation Center, is claimed to have achieved 10 times higher bandwidth than is possible with existing GPON networks.

"We are happy to support Turk Telekom in deploying all three-generations of PON technology powered by Nokia's Quillion chipset simultaneously, enabling Turkey's first 25G PON network, and providing high-speed broadband to customers in Turkey's largest fiber (FTTH) network," Ozgur Erzincan, General Manager of Nokia Turkey.

According to Nokia, the 25G PON trial achieved an upstream speed of 9.1 Gbps and downstream speeds of 20Gbps over a single wavelength.

Nokia's 25G PON solution includes Lightspan and ISAM access nodes, Quillion based Multi-PON line cards and fiber modems. It supports symmetrical bitrates (25Gb/s in downstream and 25G in upstream) and asymmetrical bitrates (25/10).

Turk Telekom is accelerating the build-out of the country's leading high capacity network to deliver superfast services such as 16K TV, 3D 360 degree videos and augmented and virtual reality (AR/VR) experiences.

Commenting on this achievement, Yusuf Kırac, CTO of Turk Telekom, said, "Our goal is to provide better service quality to our consumer and corporate customers with faster and higher capacity technologies. The 25G PON solution we tested with Nokia achieves approximately 10 times higher bandwidth than is possible with existing GPON networks."