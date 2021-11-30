Ericsson report reveals almost 300-fold increase in mobile data traffic since 2011

Global mobile data traffic has increased almost 300-fold since 2011, according to a new report by Ericsson that looks back at some of the key trends and events that have shaped the last decade.

"When we look ahead to 2027, mobile networks will be more integral than ever to how we interact, live and work. Our latest Ericsson Mobility Report shows that the pace of change is accelerating, with technology playing a crucial role," says Fredrik Jejdling, Executive Vice President and Head of Networks, Ericsson.

The special ten-year edition of the Ericsson Mobility Report November 2021 also reveals the latest forecasts toward 2027. Below are the key findings of the report:

Mobile subscriptions

5G subscription uptake is expected to be faster than for 4G.

By the end of 2021, 5G subscriptions are expected to reach more than 660 million, mainly due to stronger than expected demand in China and North America, driven in part by decreasing prices of 5G devices.

5G subscriptions are projected to reach 4.4 billion globally, accounting for 49 percent of all mobile subscriptions.

5G will become the dominant mobile access technology by subscriptions in 2027.

By 2027, 5G is also expected to account for around 50 percent of all mobile subscriptions worldwide.

While 4G is expected to remain the dominant technology in India, 5G will represent around 39 percent of mobile subscriptions at the end of 2027, estimated at about 500 million subscriptions.

Mobile data traffic

Total global mobile data traffic is expected to reach around 65EB (exabytes) per month by the end of 2021 and 288EB per month in 2027.

With fixed wireless access (FWA) traffic included, it is estimated to reach around 80EB per month by the end of 2021, and 370EB per month by the end of 2027.

5G networks are expected to carry 62 percent of total mobile data traffic in 2027.

IoT connections

Broadband IoT (4G/5G) will overtake 2G and 3G as the segment that enables the largest share of IoT applications globally in 2021.

By the end of 2027, 40 percent of cellular IoT connections will be broadband IoT, with 4G connecting the majority.

Massive IoT deployments are forecast to make up 51 percent of all cellular IoT connections by 2027.

Network Coverage

Global 4G population coverage is forecast to reach around 95 percent in 2027

5G is forecast to cover about 75 percent of the world's population in 2027, driven by several factors, one of them being that population-rich countries such as India will have achieved a high population coverage

For more details, head over to the Ericsson release.