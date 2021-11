BRIEF-Adobe Says Consumers Spent A Total Of $10.7 Bln On Cyber Monday, Which Is Down 1.4% YoY

* ADOBE DIGITAL ECONOMY INDEX - CONSUMERS SPENT A TOTAL OF $10.7B ON CYBER MONDAY, WHICH IS DOWN 1.4% YOY

* ADOBE DIGITAL ECONOMY INDEX - ON CYBER MONDAY, USAGE OF BNPL SERVICES SAW A BUMP WITH REVENUE UP 21% YOY AND ORDERS UP 1% YOY * ADOBE DIGITAL ECONOMY INDEX - SMARTPHONES ACCOUNTED FOR JUST 39.7% OF ONLINE SALES (VERSUS DESKTOP), UP 8.4% YOY

