Adele announces Las Vegas concert residency

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 01-12-2021 11:52 IST | Created: 01-12-2021 11:49 IST
Adele (Image source: Instagram) Image Credit: ANI
British musician Adele has announced a Las Vegas residency, beginning from January 2022 and titled ''Weekends With Adele''.

The singer will perform on Friday and Saturday nights in the Colosseum theatre at Caesars Palace Hotel from January 21 until April 16, 2022, reported Variety.

''See you at Caesars in Vegasss,'' Adele wrote in a post on Twitter, announcing the LA residency.

The British star will take one weekend off in mid-February.

Adele recently came out with her fourth studio album '30', which became No. 1 on the Billboard 200 last week. It is already one of the biggest selling albums of 2021.

