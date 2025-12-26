Honoring the Legacy of Manmohan Singh: A Visionary Leader Remembered

On the first anniversary of his passing, Congress leaders paid heartfelt tributes to former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh. Known for his humility and integrity, Singh's legacy of economic reform and dedication towards uplifting the underprivileged continues to resonate among leaders and the Indian populace alike.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge described Singh as a transformative leader who reshaped India's economic path and created opportunities for millions. Highlighting the inclusive nature of his reforms, Kharge noted Singh's commitment to ensuring welfare reached the most vulnerable citizens under his leadership.

Leaders like Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also lauded Singh's visionary economic strategies, which gave India a new identity on the world stage. Floral tributes were paid at Congress headquarters, followed by a solemn prayer meeting attended by his widow, Gursharan Kaur, and other party members.

(With inputs from agencies.)