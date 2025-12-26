Teenager Injured in Parking Dispute Shooting in Karawal Nagar
A 19-year-old named Prince was injured in a shooting related to a parking dispute in Karawal Nagar, northeast Delhi. The incident occurred after an argument escalated, leading to gunfire. Authorities are investigating, using CCTV footage and other means, to apprehend the suspects involved in the crime.
A teenage man was shot during a parking dispute in northeast Delhi's Karawal Nagar on Friday, authorities disclosed. The police received a call about the shooting at Karawal Nagar police station that evening.
Upon arrival, the police found the victim, a 19-year-old named Prince, suffering from a gunshot wound. He was immediately taken to Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital, where he is reported to be in a stable condition.
The conflict, initially a verbal argument over parking, escalated into violence resulting in gunfire, according to a preliminary investigation. Law enforcement is verifying the sequence of events and is actively searching for the suspects with the aid of CCTV footage. A case has been filed as investigations continue.
