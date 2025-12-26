Teenager Injured in Parking Dispute Shooting in Karawal Nagar

A teenage man was shot during a parking dispute in northeast Delhi's Karawal Nagar on Friday, authorities disclosed. The police received a call about the shooting at Karawal Nagar police station that evening.

Upon arrival, the police found the victim, a 19-year-old named Prince, suffering from a gunshot wound. He was immediately taken to Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital, where he is reported to be in a stable condition.

The conflict, initially a verbal argument over parking, escalated into violence resulting in gunfire, according to a preliminary investigation. Law enforcement is verifying the sequence of events and is actively searching for the suspects with the aid of CCTV footage. A case has been filed as investigations continue.

