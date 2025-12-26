India Women's Cricket: Paving the Path to T20 Glory

India Women's cricket team captain Harmanpreet Kaur expressed satisfaction over achieving their tactical goals during the victorious series against Sri Lanka, as they concentrate on the forthcoming T20 World Cup.

India's comprehensive eight-wicket win in the third WT20I secured their 3-0 series lead. Following their first-ever ODI World Cup triumph, the team is now setting sights on the T20 World Cup slated for June next year in England and Wales.

Kaur hailed the performance of the bowling unit, especially Renuka Singh Thakur, whose remarkable 4 for 21 helped seal the victory. Meanwhile, Sri Lanka's captain Chamari Athapaththu admitted the team's struggles, particularly in batting. The tournament highlighted areas for improvement as they prepare for the global event.