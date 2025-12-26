Left Menu

Jyotsna Sabar Shines: Triumph of a Tribal Weightlifting Champion

Odisha's Jyotsna Sabar wins the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar for setting a youth Asian record in weightlifting. Originating from Gajapati district, she achieved gold in snatch and clean and jerk at the Asian Youth Championships, marking a remarkable journey from a tribal region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 26-12-2025 22:48 IST | Created: 26-12-2025 22:48 IST
Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi extended his congratulations to Jyotsna Sabar, a tribal youth from Gajapati district, for receiving the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar from President Droupadi Murmu.

Sabar set an Asian youth record in weightlifting at the 2024 Asian Youth Championships in Doha, sweeping gold medals in the snatch (60 kg), clean and jerk (75 kg), and overall category with a total lift of 135 kg in the 40 kg weight class.

Lauded on the social platform X, Majhi highlighted her ascent from a remote tribal background to international recognition, emphasizing her role as an inspiration for Odisha and the youth. Her achievements at global, Asian, and Commonwealth events underscore her persistent dedication and potential.

