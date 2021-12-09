Terralogic announces strategic partnership with US-based Stellar Cyber, innovator of open XDR

BANGALORE, India, Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading technology firm Terralogic partners with Stellar Cyber, world's first open XDR (eXtended Detection and Response) platform - the only intelligent, next gen security operations platform. It will bring modern attack protection & remediation to customers in the region. Stellar Cyber is recognized as the leading platform for making security operations easy & cost-efficient. With this partnership, Terralogic extends its threat detection and response capabilities for its customers. This collaboration is intended to assist the company in delivering a unified, comprehensive view of a customer's security threat posture.

About Stellar Cyber Stellar Cyber is the only security operations platform providing high-speed, high-fidelity threat detection and automated response across the entire attack surface. Stellar Cyber's industry-leading security software improves security operations productivity by empowering security analysts to kill threats in minutes instead of days or weeks. Stellar Cyber's platform helps eliminate the data overload and tool fatigue often cited by security analysts while slashing operational costs.

XDR Kill Chain™ is fully compatible with the MITRE ATT&CK framework, and is designed to characterize every aspect of modern attacks while remaining intuitive to understand. This reduces enterprise risk through early and precise identification and remediation of all attack activities while slashing costs, retaining investments in existing tools and accelerating analyst productivity. Typically, the platform delivers an 8X improvement in MTTD (mean time to detect) and a 20X improvement in MTTR (mean time to respond). The company is based in Silicon Valley. For more information, check : https:tellarcyber.ai.

Stellar Cyber's Open XDR platform delivers: • The XDR Kill Chain is a fully compatible MITRE ATT&CK framework kill chain that is designed to characterize every aspect of modern attacks while remaining intuitive to understand.

• An AI engine that automatically groups alerts into correlated incidents from across all security tools (both existing and Stellar Cyber's) to report high-fidelity alerts quickly and automatically respond to modern attacks.

''Attack scenarios are more sophisticated & customers expect lesser turn around time to investigate & qualify the incidents. Certified Incident Responders from Terralogic along with Stellar Cyber XDR platform create an excellent Threat Management ecosystem. This allows proactive detection of critical incidents and simultaneously respond & orchestrate remediation action with a click of a button. We do not spend a lot of time manually investigating incidents and improvising on false positive alerts. The XDR platform automatically correlates events from Network, EndPoints, Crown Jewels Application and classifies incidents on the basis of the Cyber Attack kill chain which gives a clear view of the Threat Landscape,'' quotes Sandeep Vijayaraghavan, VP Cyber Security, Terralogic.

''The recent remote work arrangements across the globe has increased cybersecurity risks beyond experts' estimates. We were evaluating various XDR solutions that would provide a simplified Threat Detection perspective for our Managed Security Services offerings and found Stellar Cyber open XDR to be the best. The new partnership with Stellar Cyber is going to help Terralogic customers get the best XDR solution that would radically improve the detection and response times,'' comments Renil Komitla, CEO Terralogic.

''When an MSSP has dozens or hundreds of customers, it's impossible to keep up with cyber attacks in a timely manner using siloed security tools. Our automated and intuitive platform helps MSSPs like Terralogic see the big picture and get a true grasp of what's going on in a network and how to remediate issues,'' said Brian Stoner, VP of the MSSP business unit at Stellar Cyber About Terralogic Terralogic is an ideal cyber-expert for the next generation businesses, providing intelligent cybersecurity solutions that help you define the right framework. The solutions Terralogic provides include VAPT, Compromise Assessment, Cloud Security, Threat Hunting, Security Solution Deployment & Incident Management. Since 2008, Terralogic has been rendering futuristic technology services for the forward-looking connected world. Their Services encompass UI/UX Design, application development (IOS & android), Digital Transformation, Engineering solutions, SAAS, IT Infrastructure services, MSSP, Cloud & Support Services, not to forget their innovations in the field of Emerging technologies viz IoT, AR/VR, and Data Science. Terralogic provides advisory consulting and IT services for various industries such as Automotive, Communications, Construction, E-commerce, Gaming, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Media & Entertainment, Retail, Travel & Transportation to name a few.

