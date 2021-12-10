Left Menu

Lockheed F-35 jet wins Finnish fighter competition - source

Reuters | Updated: 10-12-2021 17:36 IST | Created: 10-12-2021 17:36 IST
Finland has chosen U.S. defence giant Lockheed Martin's F-35 fighters in a tender to replace ageing F/A-18 combat jets, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters.

Lockheed Martin competed for the deal with Sweden's Saab , U.S. rival Boeing, France's Dassault and Britain's BAE Systems.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

