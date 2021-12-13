Left Menu

Soccer-UEFA to conduct Champions League last 16 draw again after mistake

Reuters | Updated: 13-12-2021 18:37 IST | Created: 13-12-2021 18:16 IST
Soccer-UEFA to conduct Champions League last 16 draw again after mistake
UEFA logo Image Credit: ANI

The draw for the Champions League last 16 ties will be conducted again after a technical error in the software which advises officials which teams can and cannot be paired together, UEFA said on Monday.

"Following a technical problem with the software of an external service provider that instructs the officials as to which teams are eligible to play each other, a material error occurred in the draw for the UEFA Champions League Round of 16," UEFA said in a statement.

"As a result of this, the draw has been declared void and will be entirely redone at 1500 CET."

