Google for Startups invites applications for 3rd cohort of Founders Academy

Google for Startups has invited applications for the third cohort of its Founders Academy, a mentorship-focused program for promising Black, Latinx, and veteran-led tech startups based in the United States to help founders grow their revenues and obtain access to capital.

You can apply for the virtual, four-month Founders Academy 2022 program by January 10th, 2022. You will be notified on your acceptance to the program by the end of January 2022.

Founders Academy equips selected founders with the tools, best practices and community needed to raise capital and grow their startups. Googlers and industry experts lead weekly sessions that cover topics like fundraising, hiring and product development.

All program participants are paired with a Google mentor who helps set clear business goals for the program and connect founders to people who can help them achieve these ambitions. Additionally, participants are provided access to investor office hours, PR support, and mental health coaches at no cost.

"The Founders Academy provided me with a mental health coach, and I worked closely with them every week. Being able to come to this program with a clear mind — thanks in part to that therapist — made the Founders Academy experience that much better for me and my business. The programming, combined with an amazing community of fellow founders, was an incredible experience for our team," says Luis Suarez, Founder of Sanarai in Chicago, Illinois, and one of the alumni of Founders Academy 2021.

