These Motorola phones will receive Android 12 update starting Feb 2022

Motorola will begin the official Android 12 rollout for its smartphones in February 2022, the company announced on Wednesday, sharing a complete list of devices that will receive the update.

"Android 12 OS comes with big changes but we're hard at work finalizing our Android 12 OS + My UX experience. Android 12 is currently undergoing beta testing with our Motorola Feedback Network, and our official Android 12 rollout will begin in February 2022," Motorola wrote in a blog post.

Below are the devices that will be updated to Android 12:

Razr 5G

Razr 2020

Motorola edge 20 Pro

Motorola edge 20

Motorola edge 20 lite

Motorola edge 20 fusion

Motorola edge (2021)

Motorola edge 5G UW

Motorola edge plus

Motorola one 5G ace

Motorola one 5G UW ace

Moto g200 5G

Moto g71 5G

Moto g51 5G

Moto g41

Moto g31

Moto g100

Moto g60s

Moto g60

Moto g50 / moto g50 5G

Moto g40 fusion

Moto g30

Moto g power (2022)

Moto g pure

Moto g stylus 5G

Business edition phones

Moto g Pro

Motorola edge (2021)

Motorola edge 20

Motorola edge 20 lite

Motorola edge 20 fusion

The Android 12 update include improvements to My UX, Motorola's custom Android skin. Below are some of the new features that the Android 12 + My UX update will bring to Motorola users:

Material You design

All-new conversation widget

Accessibility Improvements with new visibility features such as a new window magnifier, bold text etc.

Stronger mic and camera access controls

Approximate Location Permissions

Privacy Dashboard

Enhanced Gaming

"These are just a handful of updates you can expect in this Android 12 update. Users can expect even more software features like new My UX experiences, new camera features and new Ready For experiences to become available in 2022," the company wrote in a blog post.