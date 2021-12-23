These Motorola phones will receive Android 12 update starting Feb 2022
Motorola will begin the official Android 12 rollout for its smartphones in February 2022, the company announced on Wednesday, sharing a complete list of devices that will receive the update.
"Android 12 OS comes with big changes but we're hard at work finalizing our Android 12 OS + My UX experience. Android 12 is currently undergoing beta testing with our Motorola Feedback Network, and our official Android 12 rollout will begin in February 2022," Motorola wrote in a blog post.
Below are the devices that will be updated to Android 12:
- Razr 5G
- Razr 2020
- Motorola edge 20 Pro
- Motorola edge 20
- Motorola edge 20 lite
- Motorola edge 20 fusion
- Motorola edge (2021)
- Motorola edge 5G UW
- Motorola edge plus
- Motorola one 5G ace
- Motorola one 5G UW ace
- Moto g200 5G
- Moto g71 5G
- Moto g51 5G
- Moto g41
- Moto g31
- Moto g100
- Moto g60s
- Moto g60
- Moto g50 / moto g50 5G
- Moto g40 fusion
- Moto g30
- Moto g power (2022)
- Moto g pure
- Moto g stylus 5G
Business edition phones
- Moto g Pro
- Motorola edge (2021)
- Motorola edge 20
- Motorola edge 20 lite
- Motorola edge 20 fusion
The Android 12 update include improvements to My UX, Motorola's custom Android skin. Below are some of the new features that the Android 12 + My UX update will bring to Motorola users:
- Material You design
- All-new conversation widget
- Accessibility Improvements with new visibility features such as a new window magnifier, bold text etc.
- Stronger mic and camera access controls
- Approximate Location Permissions
- Privacy Dashboard
- Enhanced Gaming
"These are just a handful of updates you can expect in this Android 12 update. Users can expect even more software features like new My UX experiences, new camera features and new Ready For experiences to become available in 2022," the company wrote in a blog post.
