Google to fix Pixel 6/Pixel 6 Pro connectivity issues in January update

Google has paused the December 2021 update for Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro devices following reports of call dropping or disconnecting by some users.

A fix for the issue will roll out in an update by late January 2022, the company said on Thursday, adding that the update will also include all the fixes and improvements that were originally planned in December 2021.

"The Pixel team paused the December software update to Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro devices after some users reported calls were dropping or disconnecting. We have now identified a fix that will roll out in a software update by late January. We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience and appreciate your patience as we roll out the fix," Camille V., Google Pixel Community Manager wrote in a blog post (via XDA-Developers).

For Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro users experiencing connectivity issues, Google recommends reverting to the previous software version - November 2021 - using the Android Flash Tool and performing a factory reset. Before restoring to the previous version, you must back up your phone.

Last week, Google disabled the Hold For Me and Call Screening features on Pixel 6 phones in light of a bug in the December 2021 security update.