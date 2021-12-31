Delhi govt sanctions Rs 475 crore for installing 600 LED display screens along main intersections

The Delhi government sanctioned over Rs 475 crore for installing 600 LED display screens along main thoroughfares, intersections and outside metro stations to disseminate social messages, government policies, pollution data, and other information of public interest.

The Expenditure Finance Committee, in its last week meeting chaired by Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, approved Rs 475.78 crore for the project that is scheduled to be complete in next one year, officials said on Friday.

The LED screens will be used for displaying graphics films, pollution data, social messages, information on government policies and other relevant public interest things. These could also be used for disseminating emergency messages in case of need to a larger number of people, they said.

These screens will be installed at prominent locations on PWD roads having ROW (right of way) 80 feet and above, intersections and T points of roads with ROW 80 feet or more, entry or exit of Metro station having heavy footfalls, revealed official documents.

Priority will be to install these screens at wider roads having ROW 100 to 200 feet and roads having large traffic volume and heavy footfalls. The installation is proposed to be taken up in phases and the whole project is slated to be complete in one year.

The LED screens will be set up in various arrays, including portrait screen with unipole structure, landscape screen with single display, tri-side display and cluster monitors in rectangular shape, the documents said.

A command control centre will be there to run the LED setup with various permutations and combinations like individually, cluster or simultaneous manner to disseminate information and graphics.

The data for display will be received in the central control room and after processing it will be displayed with the help of GSM network and cloud services, officials said.

The screens come in two sizes of 9.5 feet X 12.5 feet and 15 feet X 40 feet. The tender for the project will be floated soon and the selected vendor will also be responsible for comprehensive maintenance of the set up for seven years, officials added.

