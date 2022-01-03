Beach-cleaning device launched in Odisha district

A sand cleaning tool, developed by students of Industrial Training Institute (ITI) here, was unveiled by Ganjam District Collector Vijay Kulange on Monday to help the administration in its cleanliness drive at Gopalpur sea beach. The lightweight device can remove broken glass, seashells, or other debris from the sand surface in a short time, ITI principal Rajat Kumar Panigrahy said.

The eco-friendly cleaning tool can clean an area of around 1,000 sq feet (approximately 93 sq metres) in an hour. The tool will be of help to the district administration in the ongoing drive of cleaning Gopalpur and Sonepur beaches, Kulange said.

He asked the ITI to develop at least 10 more such devices. The tool is 45.72 centimetres in width and fitted with a net that can separate discarded particles from the sand surface. “We got the concept from Berhampur Sub-collector Keerthi Vasan. The tool was then designed and fabricated by the students of the institute,” the principal said. The ITI students had experimented with the device three times on the beach and modified it accordingly, he said.

