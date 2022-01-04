Verizon to delay 5G deployment two weeks, averting aviation safety standoff

Verizon Communications said late on Monday it had agreed to a two-week delay in deploying C-Band wireless spectrum, averting an aviation safety standoff that threatened to disrupt flights starting this week.

"We've agreed to two-week delay which promises the certainty of bringing this nation our game-changing 5G network in January," Verizon said after intensive talks with the Federal Aviation Administration and other government officials. The White House, airlines and aviation unions had pushed Verizon to delay its planned Wednesday rollout.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)