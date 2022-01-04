Assam Police holds 18-hr-long discussion on tech improvement

Assam Police has held an 18-hour-long marathon discussion on technological improvement and ways to make the force more citizen-friendly, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Tuesday.

The deliberations had begun on the first of the two-day conference of superintendents of police in Dibrugarh district on Monday.

''First Day of SPs Conference, started at 10.30 am yesterday, has ended just now, at 4 am. This 18 hour-long marathon was intense, with detailed presentations by SPs/Addl SPs. We stand committed to provide a technologically advanced, citizen friendly Police force to our people,'' Sarma tweeted early on Tuesday.

Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla and the Director of the Intelligence Bureau Arvind Kumar are scheduled to attend the conference during the day, and present their perspectives on the security scenario.

Ninety-four SPs, additional SPs and sub-divisional police officers were present on the first day, while SPs and officers ranked above them will attend the concluding day's meeting.

Senior army and air force officers, including AOC-in-C of Eastern Air Command and the GOC of the 4 Corps, were also present at the inaugural session.

Attending the inaugural session on Monday, Sarma had underscored the need for Assam Police to coordinate with other security agencies, especially the army and the air force, to tackle emerging security threats.

This was the second SPs' conference, with the first held on June 8 and 9. Such meetings will be organised in different parts of the state every six months.

