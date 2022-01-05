LearningMate to offer personalized learning via Google Cloud's Student Success Services

LearningMate, a global leader in digital learning infrastructure, is partnering with Google Cloud to offer intelligent, individualized learning experiences via the latter's Student Success Services.

Google Cloud's Student Success Services is a set of tools aimed at unlocking student successes with personalized assistants, real-time insights, collaboration tools and more for higher ed and K-12 learners. Using Google's advanced artificial intelligence (AI) and analytic tools, this suite benefits both institutions and students by engaging students, improving remote and in-person learning, and creating a modern, fulfilling student experience.

The suite includes the following services to help institutions improve the student experience:

Virtual assistants to support students 24/7 with instant answers

Tutors for personalized learning

Smart analytics to improve student engagement, achievement, and retention

Scalable student learning

Incidence and intelligence management

LearningMate is adding Google's AI-powered learning platform to its Frost platform, a suite of integrated platforms designed to provide the digital infrastructure for educational content. The partnership aims to help educators better understand their students' engagement, performance, and preferences.

"A "one size fits all" approach to education no longer works in today's classrooms. Using cloud-based technologies, schools and educators can take a more personalized approach to education one that suits each student's unique learning style, abilities, and needs," Steven Butschi, Head of Education, Google Cloud, wrote in a blog post.

"To help close the digital divide among students, digital tools need to be able to scale up or down so institutions and districts of any size and budget can use them. Google Cloud designed Student Success Services with this ability in mind. By offering these services, LearningMate aims to ensure that even schools with smaller teams and fewer resources can offer individualized learning experiences to their students," the post added.